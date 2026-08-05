Global Payments: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — Global Payments Inc. (GPN) on Wednesday reported second-quarter profit of $13 million. The Atlanta-based…

ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — Global Payments Inc. (GPN) on Wednesday reported second-quarter profit of $13 million.

The Atlanta-based company said it had profit of 5 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and to account for discontinued operations, were $3.46 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.45 per share.

The electronics payment processing company posted revenue of $3.32 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $3.16 billion, which fell short of Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.17 billion.

Global Payments expects full-year earnings in the range of $13.60 to $13.80 per share.

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