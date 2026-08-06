Genie Energy: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Genie Energy Ltd. (GNE) on Thursday reported net income of $11.4 million…

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Genie Energy Ltd. (GNE) on Thursday reported net income of $11.4 million in its second quarter.

The Newark, New Jersey-based company said it had profit of 43 cents per share.

The provider of oil and gas energy services posted revenue of $100.4 million in the period.

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