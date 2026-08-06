Fox: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Fox Corp. (FOXA) on Thursday reported fiscal fourth-quarter earnings of $691 million.…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Fox Corp. (FOXA) on Thursday reported fiscal fourth-quarter earnings of $691 million.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had profit of $1.61. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.79 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.34 per share.

The TV broadcasting company posted revenue of $4.21 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.6 billion.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on FOXA at https://www.zacks.com/ap/FOXA

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