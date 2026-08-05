Flutter: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Flutter Entertainment PLC (FLUT) on Wednesday reported a loss of $274 million…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Flutter Entertainment PLC (FLUT) on Wednesday reported a loss of $274 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had a loss of $1.57. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 49 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 58 cents per share.

The online gambling company posted revenue of $4.33 billion in the period, which topped Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $4.21 billion.

Flutter expects full-year revenue in the range of $17.43 billion to $18.39 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on FLUT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/FLUT

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.