Fidelity National: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Fidelity National Information Services Inc. (FIS) on Tuesday reported second-quarter profit of…

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Fidelity National Information Services Inc. (FIS) on Tuesday reported second-quarter profit of $231 million.

On a per-share basis, the Jacksonville, Florida-based company said it had net income of 45 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.48 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.47 per share.

The banking and payment technologies company posted revenue of $3.38 billion in the period, which met Street forecasts.

For the current quarter ending in September, Fidelity National expects its per-share earnings to range from $1.58 to $1.62.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $3.42 billion to $3.45 billion for the fiscal third quarter.

Fidelity National expects full-year earnings in the range of $6.15 to $6.24 per share, with revenue ranging from $13.63 billion to $13.7 billion.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on FIS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/FIS

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