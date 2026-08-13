Fate Therapeutics: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SAN DIEGO (AP) — SAN DIEGO (AP) — Fate Therapeutics Inc. (FATE) on Thursday reported a loss of $30.2 million…

SAN DIEGO (AP) — SAN DIEGO (AP) — Fate Therapeutics Inc. (FATE) on Thursday reported a loss of $30.2 million in its second quarter.

The San Diego-based company said it had a loss of 25 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 28 cents per share.

The clinical-stage biotech company that develops stem cell treatments posted revenue of $2.1 million in the period.

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