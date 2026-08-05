Fastly: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Fastly Inc. (FSLY) on Wednesday reported a loss of $15.6 million in…

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Fastly Inc. (FSLY) on Wednesday reported a loss of $15.6 million in its second quarter.

The San Francisco-based company said it had a loss of 10 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and amortization costs, were 15 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 7 cents per share.

The cloud software developer posted revenue of $183.3 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $174 million.

For the current quarter ending in September, Fastly expects its per-share earnings to range from 11 cents to 13 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $184 million to $190 million for the fiscal third quarter.

Fastly expects full-year earnings in the range of 50 cents to 54 cents per share, with revenue ranging from $732 million to $746 million.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on FSLY at https://www.zacks.com/ap/FSLY

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