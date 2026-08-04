Expeditors International: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

BELLEVUE, Wash. (AP) — BELLEVUE, Wash. (AP) — Expeditors International of Washington Inc. (EXPD) on Tuesday reported second-quarter net income…

BELLEVUE, Wash. (AP) — BELLEVUE, Wash. (AP) — Expeditors International of Washington Inc. (EXPD) on Tuesday reported second-quarter net income of $266.2 million.

The Bellevue, Washington-based company said it had net income of $2.03 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.68 per share.

The logistics services provider posted revenue of $3.5 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.9 billion.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on EXPD at https://www.zacks.com/ap/EXPD

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