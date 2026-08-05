Expedia: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SEATTLE (AP) — SEATTLE (AP) — Expedia Group, Inc. (EXPE) on Wednesday reported second-quarter earnings of $878 million. On a…

SEATTLE (AP) — SEATTLE (AP) — Expedia Group, Inc. (EXPE) on Wednesday reported second-quarter earnings of $878 million.

On a per-share basis, the Seattle-based company said it had profit of $7.16. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $5.76 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $5.45 per share.

The online travel company posted revenue of $4.32 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $4.18 billion.

For the current quarter ending in September, Expedia said it expects revenue in the range of $4.65 billion to $4.75 billion.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $16.05 billion to $16.22 billion.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on EXPE at https://www.zacks.com/ap/EXPE

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