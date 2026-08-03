EverQuote: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — EverQuote, Inc. (EVER) on Monday reported earnings of $19.2 million in its…

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — EverQuote, Inc. (EVER) on Monday reported earnings of $19.2 million in its second quarter.

The Cambridge, Massachusetts-based company said it had net income of 53 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense, came to 65 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $195.1 million in the period, topping Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $190.2 million.

For the current quarter ending in September, EverQuote said it expects revenue in the range of $198 million to $208 million.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on EVER at https://www.zacks.com/ap/EVER

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