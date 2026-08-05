Etsy: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

BROOKLYN, N.Y. (AP) — BROOKLYN, N.Y. (AP) — Etsy Inc. (ETSY) on Wednesday reported a loss of $46.7 million in…

BROOKLYN, N.Y. (AP) — BROOKLYN, N.Y. (AP) — Etsy Inc. (ETSY) on Wednesday reported a loss of $46.7 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Brooklyn, New York-based company said it had a loss of 36 cents. Earnings, adjusted to account for discontinued operations and stock option expense, were $1.34 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.17 per share.

The online crafts marketplace posted revenue of $668.3 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Ten analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $649.7 million.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ETSY at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ETSY

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