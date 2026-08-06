Esco Technologies: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

ST. LOUIS (AP) — ST. LOUIS (AP) — Esco Technologies Inc. (ESE) on Thursday reported fiscal third-quarter profit of $32.7…

ST. LOUIS (AP) — ST. LOUIS (AP) — Esco Technologies Inc. (ESE) on Thursday reported fiscal third-quarter profit of $32.7 million.

On a per-share basis, the St. Louis-based company said it had net income of $1.26. Earnings, adjusted for costs related to mergers and acquisitions and non-recurring costs, came to $2.20 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.12 per share.

The maker of smart meters and filtration products posted revenue of $339 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $338.5 million.

For the current quarter ending in September, Esco Technologies expects its per-share earnings to range from $2.55 to $2.65.

The company expects full-year earnings in the range of $8.30 to $8.40 per share, with revenue ranging from $1.3 billion to $1.33 billion.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ESE at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ESE

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