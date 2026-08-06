Epam: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

NEWTOWN, Pa. (AP) — NEWTOWN, Pa. (AP) — Epam Systems Inc. (EPAM) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $103…

NEWTOWN, Pa. (AP) — NEWTOWN, Pa. (AP) — Epam Systems Inc. (EPAM) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $103 million.

On a per-share basis, the Newtown, Pennsylvania-based company said it had profit of $1.97. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $3.38 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.14 per share.

The information technology services provider posted revenue of $1.41 billion in the period, meeting Street forecasts.

For the current quarter ending in September, Epam expects its per-share earnings to range from $3.38 to $3.46.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $1.41 billion to $1.43 billion for the fiscal third quarter.

Epam expects full-year earnings in the range of $13.08 to $13.24 per share.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on EPAM at https://www.zacks.com/ap/EPAM

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