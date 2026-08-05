Envista: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

BREA, Calif. (AP) — BREA, Calif. (AP) — Envista Holdings Corp. (NVST) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $53.7…

BREA, Calif. (AP) — BREA, Calif. (AP) — Envista Holdings Corp. (NVST) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $53.7 million.

The Brea, California-based company said it had profit of 33 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 41 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 33 cents per share.

The maker of dental products posted revenue of $730.5 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $715 million.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on NVST at https://www.zacks.com/ap/NVST

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