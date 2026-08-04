Entegris: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

BILLERICA, Mass. (AP) — BILLERICA, Mass. (AP) — Entegris Inc. (ENTG) on Tuesday reported second-quarter profit of $93.6 million. The…

BILLERICA, Mass. (AP) — BILLERICA, Mass. (AP) — Entegris Inc. (ENTG) on Tuesday reported second-quarter profit of $93.6 million.

The Billerica, Massachusetts-based company said it had net income of 61 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 93 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 83 cents per share.

The maker of equipment used in chip manufacturing posted revenue of $883.2 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $839.9 million.

For the current quarter ending in September, Entegris expects its per-share earnings to range from 96 cents to $1.04.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $905 million to $935 million for the fiscal third quarter.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ENTG at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ENTG

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