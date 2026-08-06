Enovis: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — Enovis Corporation (ENOV) on Thursday reported a loss of $1 million in…

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — Enovis Corporation (ENOV) on Thursday reported a loss of $1 million in its second quarter.

The Wilmington, Delaware-based company said it had a loss of 2 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 90 cents per share.

The manufacturing and engineering company posted revenue of $582.8 million in the period.

Enovis expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.52 to $3.73 per share, with revenue in the range of $2.31 billion to $2.37 billion.

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