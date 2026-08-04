Energizer: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

ST. LOUIS (AP) — ST. LOUIS (AP) — Energizer Holdings Inc. (ENR) on Tuesday reported fiscal third-quarter net income of…

ST. LOUIS (AP) — ST. LOUIS (AP) — Energizer Holdings Inc. (ENR) on Tuesday reported fiscal third-quarter net income of $39.9 million.

The St. Louis-based company said it had profit of 58 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 75 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 86 cents per share.

The battery and personal care products company posted revenue of $734.1 million in the period, also missing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $737.3 million.

For the current quarter ending in September, Energizer expects its per-share earnings to range from $1.25 to $1.35.

The company expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.30 to $3.60 per share.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ENR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ENR

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.