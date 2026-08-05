Editas: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — Editas Medicine Inc. (EDIT) on Wednesday reported a loss of $18.2 million…

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — Editas Medicine Inc. (EDIT) on Wednesday reported a loss of $18.2 million in its second quarter.

The Cambridge, Massachusetts-based company said it had a loss of 15 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 30 cents per share.

The genome editing company posted revenue of $11.9 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.9 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on EDIT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/EDIT

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.