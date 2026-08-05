EBay: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — EBay Inc. (EBAY) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of…

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — EBay Inc. (EBAY) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $550 million.

The San Jose, California-based company said it had net income of $1.21 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.60 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.51 per share.

The e-commerce company posted revenue of $3.13 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.02 billion.

For the current quarter ending in September, eBay expects its per-share earnings to range from $1.36 to $1.42.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $3.07 billion to $3.12 billion for the fiscal third quarter.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on EBAY at https://www.zacks.com/ap/EBAY

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