E.W. Scripps: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

CININNATI, Ohio (AP) — CININNATI, Ohio (AP) — E.W. Scripps Co. (SSP) on Thursday reported a loss of $1.15 billion…

CININNATI, Ohio (AP) — CININNATI, Ohio (AP) — E.W. Scripps Co. (SSP) on Thursday reported a loss of $1.15 billion in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Cininnati, Ohio-based company said it had a loss of $12.68. Losses, adjusted for asset impairment costs and to extinguish debt, were 34 cents per share.

The television and radio company posted revenue of $490.4 million in the period.

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