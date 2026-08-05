E.l.f. Beauty: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — E.l.f. Beauty Inc. (ELF) on Wednesday reported fiscal first-quarter net income of…

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — E.l.f. Beauty Inc. (ELF) on Wednesday reported fiscal first-quarter net income of $66.6 million.

The Oakland, California-based company said it had profit of $1.12 per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and non-recurring costs, were $1.75 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 71 cents per share.

The cosmetics company posted revenue of $479.4 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $426.7 million.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ELF at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ELF

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