Dutch Bros: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Dutch Bros Inc. (BROS) on Wednesday reported second-quarter profit of $37.4 million.…

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Dutch Bros Inc. (BROS) on Wednesday reported second-quarter profit of $37.4 million.

The Tempe, Arizona-based company said it had net income of 28 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 33 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 29 cents per share.

The drive-thru coffee chain operator and franchisor posted revenue of $550.9 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $524.2 million.

Dutch Bros expects full-year revenue in the range of $2.1 billion to $2.13 billion.

Dutch Bros shares have risen slightly more than 7% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $65.67, an increase of 14% in the last 12 months.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BROS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BROS

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