Disney: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

BURBANK, Calif. (AP) — BURBANK, Calif. (AP) — The Walt Disney Co. (DIS) on Wednesday reported fiscal third-quarter profit of…

BURBANK, Calif. (AP) — BURBANK, Calif. (AP) — The Walt Disney Co. (DIS) on Wednesday reported fiscal third-quarter profit of $2.64 billion.

On a per-share basis, the Burbank, California-based company said it had net income of $1.51. Earnings, adjusted for restructuring costs and amortization costs, were $2.06 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.88 per share.

The entertainment company posted revenue of $25.25 billion in the period, which missed Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $25.48 billion.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on DIS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/DIS

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