Dick’s: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

CORAOPOLIS, Pa. (AP) — CORAOPOLIS, Pa. (AP) — Dick’s Sporting Goods Inc. (DKS) on Tuesday reported fiscal second-quarter earnings of…

CORAOPOLIS, Pa. (AP) — CORAOPOLIS, Pa. (AP) — Dick’s Sporting Goods Inc. (DKS) on Tuesday reported fiscal second-quarter earnings of $315.5 million.

On a per-share basis, the Coraopolis, Pennsylvania-based company said it had profit of $3.50. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $3.53 per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.78 per share.

The sporting goods retailer posted revenue of $5.59 billion in the period, which also did not meet Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $5.64 billion.

Dick’s expects full-year earnings in the range of $11 to $12 per share, with revenue in the range of $21.9 billion to $22.2 billion.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on DKS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/DKS

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