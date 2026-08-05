DHI Group: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

CENTENNIAL, Colo. (AP) — CENTENNIAL, Colo. (AP) — DHI Group Inc. (DHX) on Wednesday reported profit of $2.6 million in…

CENTENNIAL, Colo. (AP) — CENTENNIAL, Colo. (AP) — DHI Group Inc. (DHX) on Wednesday reported profit of $2.6 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Centennial, Colorado-based company said it had profit of 6 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 9 cents per share.

The provider of websites and career fairs for professionals posted revenue of $31.3 million in the period, exceeding Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $30.9 million.

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