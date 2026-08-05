Cushman & Wakefield: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

LONDON (AP) — LONDON (AP) — Cushman & Wakefield (CWK) on Wednesday reported second-quarter earnings of $52.7 million. On a…

LONDON (AP) — LONDON (AP) — Cushman & Wakefield (CWK) on Wednesday reported second-quarter earnings of $52.7 million.

On a per-share basis, the London-based company said it had net income of 22 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 35 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 36 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $2.76 billion in the period, which beat Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.64 billion.

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