Curtiss-Wright: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

DAVIDSON, N.C. (AP) — DAVIDSON, N.C. (AP) — Curtiss-Wright Corp. (CW) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $151.2 million.…

DAVIDSON, N.C. (AP) — DAVIDSON, N.C. (AP) — Curtiss-Wright Corp. (CW) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $151.2 million.

On a per-share basis, the Davidson, North Carolina-based company said it had profit of $4.07. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to $3.72 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.62 per share.

The engineering firm posted revenue of $924 million in the period, which did not meet Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $930.6 million.

Curtiss-Wright expects full-year earnings in the range of $15.10 to $15.40 per share, with revenue in the range of $3.77 billion to $3.81 billion.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CW at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CW

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