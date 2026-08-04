Cummins: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

COLUMBUS, Ind. (AP) — COLUMBUS, Ind. (AP) — Cummins Inc. (CMI) on Tuesday reported second-quarter earnings of $932 million. On…

COLUMBUS, Ind. (AP) — COLUMBUS, Ind. (AP) — Cummins Inc. (CMI) on Tuesday reported second-quarter earnings of $932 million.

On a per-share basis, the Columbus, Indiana-based company said it had profit of $6.73. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $6.94 per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $7.33 per share.

The engine maker posted revenue of $9.46 billion in the period, beating Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $9.33 billion.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CMI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CMI

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