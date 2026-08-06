CRA: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

BOSTON (AP) — BOSTON (AP) — CRA International Inc. (CRAI) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $13.5 million. On…

BOSTON (AP) — BOSTON (AP) — CRA International Inc. (CRAI) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $13.5 million.

On a per-share basis, the Boston-based company said it had profit of $2.10. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $2.16 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.12 per share.

The consulting firm posted revenue of $210.8 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $198.3 million.

CRA expects full-year revenue in the range of $805 million to $820 million.

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