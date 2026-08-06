Core Natural Resources: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

CANONSBURG, Pa. (AP) — CANONSBURG, Pa. (AP) — Core Natural Resources, Inc. (CNR) on Thursday reported earnings of $126.5 million…

CANONSBURG, Pa. (AP) — CANONSBURG, Pa. (AP) — Core Natural Resources, Inc. (CNR) on Thursday reported earnings of $126.5 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Canonsburg, Pennsylvania-based company said it had profit of $2.51. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 55 cents per share.

The coal company posted revenue of $1.14 billion in the period.

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