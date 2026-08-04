Community Healthcare Trust: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (AP) — FRANKLIN, Tenn. (AP) — Community Healthcare Trust Inc. (CHCT) on Tuesday reported a key measure of profitability in its second quarter.
The real estate investment trust, based in Franklin, Tennessee, said it had funds from operations of $15.4 million, or 56 cents per share, in the period.
Funds from operations is a closely watched measure in the REIT industry. It takes net income and adds back items such as depreciation and amortization.
The company said it had net income of $2.4 million, or 6 cents per share.
The real estate investment trust, based in Franklin, Tennessee, posted revenue of $31.2 million in the period.
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