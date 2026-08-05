Coherus Oncology: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

REDWOOD CITY, Calif. (AP) — REDWOOD CITY, Calif. (AP) — Coherus Oncology, Inc. (CHRS) on Wednesday reported a loss of…

REDWOOD CITY, Calif. (AP) — REDWOOD CITY, Calif. (AP) — Coherus Oncology, Inc. (CHRS) on Wednesday reported a loss of $20.6 million in its second quarter.

The Redwood City, California-based company said it had a loss of 13 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 19 cents per share.

The drug developer posted revenue of $14.3 million in the period, which missed Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $26.3 million.

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