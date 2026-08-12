Coherent: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SAXONBURG, Pa. (AP) — SAXONBURG, Pa. (AP) — Coherent Corp. (COHR) on Wednesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter net income of $240.5…

SAXONBURG, Pa. (AP) — SAXONBURG, Pa. (AP) — Coherent Corp. (COHR) on Wednesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter net income of $240.5 million.

On a per-share basis, the Saxonburg, Pennsylvania-based company said it had net income of $1.19. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.74 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.62 per share.

The Laser and optics manufacturer posted revenue of $2.05 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.99 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $805 million, or $4.12 per share. Revenue was reported as $7.12 billion.

For the current quarter ending in September, Coherent expects its per-share earnings to range from $1.85 to $2.05.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $2.2 billion to $2.4 billion for the fiscal first quarter.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on COHR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/COHR

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