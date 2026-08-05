Clear Secure: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Clear Secure Inc. (YOU) on Wednesday reported net income of $50.1 million…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Clear Secure Inc. (YOU) on Wednesday reported net income of $50.1 million in its second quarter.

The New York-based company said it had net income of 49 cents per share.

The airport security company posted revenue of $277.8 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in September, Clear Secure said it expects revenue in the range of $284 million to $287 million.

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