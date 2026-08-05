Chimera: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Chimera Investment Corp. (CIM) on Wednesday reported earnings of $17.4 million in…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Chimera Investment Corp. (CIM) on Wednesday reported earnings of $17.4 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had net loss of 5 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 46 cents per share.

The mortgage investor posted revenue of $221.6 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $70.5 million.

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