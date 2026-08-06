Chegg: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Chegg Inc. (CHGG) on Thursday reported a loss of $3 million in…

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Chegg Inc. (CHGG) on Thursday reported a loss of $3 million in its second quarter.

The San Francisco-based company said it had a loss of 3 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 2 cents per share.

The an online learning platform posted revenue of $51.8 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in September, Chegg said it expects revenue in the range of $43 million to $44 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CHGG at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CHGG

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.