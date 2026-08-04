Central Bancompany: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Central Bancompany Inc. (CBC) on Tuesday reported second-quarter earnings of…

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Central Bancompany Inc. (CBC) on Tuesday reported second-quarter earnings of $113.8 million.

The bank, based in Jefferson City, Missouri, said it had earnings of 47 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 48 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $330 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $282.3 million, also falling short of Street forecasts.

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