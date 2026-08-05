Cencora: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa. (AP) — CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa. (AP) — Cencora, Inc. (COR) on Wednesday reported fiscal third-quarter earnings of $763.5 million.…

CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa. (AP) — CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa. (AP) — Cencora, Inc. (COR) on Wednesday reported fiscal third-quarter earnings of $763.5 million.

On a per-share basis, the Conshohocken, Pennsylvania-based company said it had profit of $3.94. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $4.48 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $4.37 per share.

The prescription drug distributor posted revenue of $84.75 billion in the period, which missed Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $84.89 billion.

Cencora expects full-year earnings in the range of $17.75 to $17.95 per share.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on COR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/COR

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