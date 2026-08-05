CDW: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

VERNON HILLS, Ill. (AP) — VERNON HILLS, Ill. (AP) — CDW Corp. (CDW) on Wednesday reported second-quarter profit of $274.4…

VERNON HILLS, Ill. (AP) — VERNON HILLS, Ill. (AP) — CDW Corp. (CDW) on Wednesday reported second-quarter profit of $274.4 million.

The Vernon Hills, Illinois-based company said it had net income of $2.15 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and amortization costs, came to $2.91 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.80 per share.

The information technology company posted revenue of $6.57 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $6.26 billion.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CDW at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CDW

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