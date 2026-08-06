CBL: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) — CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) — CBL & Associates Properties Inc. (CBLAQ) on Thursday reported a key measure…

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) — CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) — CBL & Associates Properties Inc. (CBLAQ) on Thursday reported a key measure of profitability in its second quarter.

The Chattanooga, Tennessee-based real estate investment trust said it had funds from operations of $58.3 million, or $1.89 per share, in the period.

Funds from operations is a closely watched measure in the REIT industry. It takes net income and adds back items such as depreciation and amortization.

The company said it had net income of $45.4 million, or $1.47 per share.

The owner and operator of retail properties, based in Chattanooga, Tennessee, posted revenue of $146.5 million in the period.

CBL expects full-year funds from operations in the range of $7.15 to $7.25 per share.

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