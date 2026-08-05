Carlyle: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

WASHINGTON (AP) — WASHINGTON (AP) — The Carlyle Group Inc. (CG) on Wednesday reported second-quarter profit of $137.1 million. On…

WASHINGTON (AP) — WASHINGTON (AP) — The Carlyle Group Inc. (CG) on Wednesday reported second-quarter profit of $137.1 million.

On a per-share basis, the Washington-based company said it had net income of 37 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $1.07 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 88 cents per share.

The asset management firm posted revenue of $1.12 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $1.11 billion, also topping Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $908.7 million.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CG at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CG

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