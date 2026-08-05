Capri Holdings: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

LONDON (AP) — LONDON (AP) — Capri Holdings Limited (CPRI) on Wednesday reported fiscal first-quarter net income of $69 million.…

LONDON (AP) — LONDON (AP) — Capri Holdings Limited (CPRI) on Wednesday reported fiscal first-quarter net income of $69 million.

On a per-share basis, the London-based company said it had net income of 60 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and restructuring costs, were 67 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 40 cents per share.

The luxury retailer posted revenue of $769 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $750.2 million.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CPRI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CPRI

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