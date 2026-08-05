CACI International: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

RESTON, Va. (AP) — RESTON, Va. (AP) — CACI International Inc. (CACI) on Wednesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter earnings of $156.8…

RESTON, Va. (AP) — RESTON, Va. (AP) — CACI International Inc. (CACI) on Wednesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter earnings of $156.8 million.

On a per-share basis, the Reston, Virginia-based company said it had net income of $7.05. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $8.91 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $7.26 per share.

The defense contractor posted revenue of $2.71 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.7 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $535.8 million, or $24.16 per share. Revenue was reported as $9.57 billion.

CACI International expects full-year earnings in the range of $32.96 to $33.86 per share, with revenue in the range of $10.65 billion to $10.85 billion.

CACI International shares have dropped nearly 3% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $518.03, a climb of almost 10% in the last 12 months.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CACI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CACI

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