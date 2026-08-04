Bruker: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

BILLERICA, Mass. (AP) — BILLERICA, Mass. (AP) — Bruker Corp. (BRKR) on Tuesday reported a second-quarter loss of $52 million,…

BILLERICA, Mass. (AP) — BILLERICA, Mass. (AP) — Bruker Corp. (BRKR) on Tuesday reported a second-quarter loss of $52 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Billerica, Massachusetts-based company said it had a loss of 41 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 49 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 38 cents per share.

The scientific equipment maker posted revenue of $838.5 million in the period.

Bruker expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.10 to $2.15 per share, with revenue in the range of $3.54 billion to $3.57 billion.

Bruker shares have increased 37% since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed 69% in the last 12 months.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BRKR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BRKR

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