Broadridge Financial: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

LAKE SUCCESS, N.Y. (AP) — LAKE SUCCESS, N.Y. (AP) — Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc. (BR) on Tuesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter…

LAKE SUCCESS, N.Y. (AP) — LAKE SUCCESS, N.Y. (AP) — Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc. (BR) on Tuesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter net income of $398 million.

The Lake Success, New York-based company said it had profit of $3.44 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $3.82 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.75 per share.

The technology outsourcing company posted revenue of $2.22 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.17 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $1.12 billion, or $9.60 per share. Revenue was reported as $7.48 billion.

Broadridge Financial shares have dropped 29% since the beginning of the year. The stock has dropped 36% in the last 12 months.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BR

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