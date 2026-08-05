Blue Bird: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

MACON, Ga. (AP) — MACON, Ga. (AP) — Blue Bird Corp. (BLBD) on Wednesday reported fiscal third-quarter net income of…

MACON, Ga. (AP) — MACON, Ga. (AP) — Blue Bird Corp. (BLBD) on Wednesday reported fiscal third-quarter net income of $185.3 million.

On a per-share basis, the Macon, Georgia-based company said it had net income of $5.27. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.28 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.22 per share.

The school bus maker posted revenue of $517.2 million in the period.

Blue Bird shares have increased 64% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $76.93, a rise of 76% in the last 12 months.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BLBD at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BLBD

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