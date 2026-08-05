Block: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Block, Inc. (XYZ) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $88.5 million.…

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Block, Inc. (XYZ) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $88.5 million.

On a per-share basis, the Oakland, California-based company said it had net income of 15 cents. Earnings, adjusted for restructuring costs and investment costs, were $1.02 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 86 cents per share.

The mobile payments services provider posted revenue of $6.62 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $6.54 billion.

For the current quarter ending in September, Block expects its per-share earnings to be $1.02.

The company expects full-year earnings to be $4.02 per share.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on XYZ at https://www.zacks.com/ap/XYZ

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.