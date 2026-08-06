Blend Labs: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

NOVATO, Calif. (AP) — NOVATO, Calif. (AP) — Blend Labs Inc. (BLND) on Thursday reported a loss of $1.5 million…

NOVATO, Calif. (AP) — NOVATO, Calif. (AP) — Blend Labs Inc. (BLND) on Thursday reported a loss of $1.5 million in its second quarter.

The Novato, California-based company said it had a loss of 3 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and amortization costs, were less than 1 cent on a per-share basis.

The cloud-based platform for financial companies posted revenue of $33.8 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in September, Blend Labs said it expects revenue in the range of $31.5 million to $33.5 million.

In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, the company’s shares hit $1.95. A year ago, they were trading at $3.58.

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