Blackstone Digital: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Blackstone Digital Infrastructure Trust Inc. (BXDC) on Tuesday reported a key measure…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Blackstone Digital Infrastructure Trust Inc. (BXDC) on Tuesday reported a key measure of profitability in its second quarter.

The real estate investment trust, based in New York, said it had funds from operations of $7.7 million, or 8 cents per share, in the period.

Funds from operations is a closely watched measure in the REIT industry. It takes net income and adds back items such as depreciation and amortization.

The company said it had net income of $7.1 million, or 14 cents per share.

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