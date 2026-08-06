BlackRock TCP: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SANTA MONICA, Calif. (AP) — SANTA MONICA, Calif. (AP) — BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (TCPC) on Thursday reported net income…

SANTA MONICA, Calif. (AP) — SANTA MONICA, Calif. (AP) — BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (TCPC) on Thursday reported net income of $1.8 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Santa Monica, California-based company said it had profit of 2 cents. Earnings, adjusted for investment costs, were 22 cents per share.

The investment company posted revenue of $40 million in the period.

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